Iranian skier Saveh Shemshaki announces retirement

TEHRAN – Iranian Alpine skier Hossein Saveh Shemshaki announced his retirement two weeks after he failed a doping test and was suspended from the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The 36-year-old, who raced for Iran in slalom and giant slalom at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014, tested positive for the anabolic steroid Oral Turinabol ahead of the Games.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) formally confirmed that the Iranian slalom skier was expelled from the Winter Olympic Games.

Saveh Shemshaki had carried the Iranian flag at the Opening Ceremony.

He was ordered to leave the Olympic Village and surrender his Games accreditation.

Shemshaki has already admitted the offence and has asked for the “Iranian people forgive me for my negligence”.

On Monday, he shared a post on his Instagram account and announced he has decided to finish his career.

“Skiing ended for me with its ups and downs. I wanted to have a happy ending but it was different to me. I was going to bid farewell to the sport after Giant Slalom Run 2 in the 2022 Winter Olympics but….,” Saveh Shemshaki wrote.