Iranian Alpine skier Saveh Shemshaki suspended after positive doping test

TEHRAN - Iranian Alpine skier Hossein Saveh Shemshaki has been provisionally suspended after a sample collected returned an adverse analytical finding (AAF), the International Testing Agency said on Wednesday.

He carried Iran’s flag at the opening ceremony.

The ITA said the sample, collected during an out-of-competition anti-doping control on Monday in Beijing, tested positive for an anabolic androgenic steroid on the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of prohibited substances.

“The athlete is prevented from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any activity, during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022,” the ITA said in a statement.

“The athlete has the right to challenge the imposition of the provisional suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport – Anti-Doping Division (CAS ADD). The athlete also has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample.”

Saveh Shemshaki, 36, earned his best Olympic result so far in 2014 in Sochi, where he finished 31st in slalom.