DOE, UNEP discuss environmental challenges at UNEA-7

TEHRAN – Shina Ansari, the head of the Department of Environment (DOE), and Inger Andersen, the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), have discussed environmental challenges in the country.

The officials met on Tuesday on the sidelines of the seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7), taking place from December 8 to 12 at the UNEP headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya.

During the meeting, Ansari elaborated on major environmental problems of the country, such as sand and dust storms (SDSs), drought, climate-change impacts, the drying of wetlands, and problems caused by dam construction in Afghanistan affecting the Hamoun wetlands and the social consequences.

She also highlighted the problems caused by the reduced water inflow in transboundary wetlands, calling for UNEP support to address these issues.

Referring to the cruel sanctions imposed against Iran and their negative effects on the environmental sector, the official said the United Nations needs to take action for the transfer of environmentally friendly technologies to Iran, and also ensure the country’s fair share of international budgets.

For her part, Anderson expressed regret over the existence of oppressive sanctions, lauding the role of the country in the United Nations’ environmental activities, particularly its initiative on SDSs despite sanctions. She stressed that the agenda of the UNEP is non-political, focusing on environmental and humanitarian aspects.

Referring to the cooperation of the UNEP and Iran in different fields, Anderson underlined the importance of making best efforts to remove obstacles and promote collaborations.

The official also announced the finalization of a project to curb ozone-depleting substances, funded by the UNEP. She expressed hope that barriers to international cooperation between Iran and the UNEP would be resolved soon.

Ties with Oman, Kenya

Ansari also held a meeting with Oman’s Environment Minister, Abdullah Bin Ali Al-Amri, who is also UNEA-7 President.

During the meeting, Al-Amri commended Iran’s pivotal role in sessions and collaborative efforts, saying that Iran’s cooperation has so far been effective in advancing the goals. He also highlighted the need to achieve a global consensus to finalize UNEA-7 statements and resolutions.

Ansari, for her part, reaffirmed Iran’s support of Oman’s role in UNEA-7. She stressed the need to consider the outlook and concerns of developing countries, particularly those in West Asia, in developing UNEA-7 resolutions and statements.

The two sides also emphasized the importance of cooperation in the environment sector to address shared challenges such as water scarcity crisis, dust storms, as well as the protection of shared water areas in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman through regional conventions.

Conducting a meeting with Kenyan Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, Deborah Mlongo Barasa, Ansari highlighted Iran’s expertise in preserving protected areas, endangered species, and training rangers, saying that the two countries can cooperate in these fields.

The official said that the environmental agreement between Iran and Kenya will soon be finalized to be signed by the two parties. Inviting Barasa to pay a visit to Iran, Ansari expressed hope that environmental issues would be considered and decided in this session and others, irrespective of political challenges.

Barasa, for her part, lauded Iran’s key role in UNEA-7 negotiations and expounded on the latest status of resolutions. Referring to the environmental agreement between the two sides, she noted that the agreement is being analysed in Kenya’s foreign ministry and will soon be ready to be signed.

UNEA background

The UNEA is the world’s highest-level decision-making body on the environment. Established in June 2012 as a result of the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development.

Since 2014, UNEA has held six sessions during which 105 resolutions have spurred action on critically important issues, including air pollution, biodiversity and health, financing for development, plastic pollution, marine litter, environmental education, water management, nature-based solutions, sustainable consumption and production, sustainable and resilient infrastructure, climate change, Science-Policy Panel for chemicals and waste and to prevent pollution, the illegal wildlife trade and protecting the environment in areas affected by armed conflict and disasters, minerals and metals management, sustainable and resilient infrastructure, amongst many others.

UNEA-7 will be held under the theme ‘Advancing sustainable solutions for a resilient planet’, sending a strong message to accelerate sustainable solutions and effective responses for a safer and more resilient planet.

This theme recognizes that striving for a world that is just, equitable, and inclusive hinges on advancing sustainable development, promoting sustained and inclusive economic growth, social development, and environmental protection to benefit all.

Thus, a resilient planet is one where healthy ecosystems are prioritized; where resource intensity is reduced and efficiency is enhanced; where consumption and production demands are reoriented towards sustainability; and where new technologies and practices can sustainably anticipate and prevent environmental risks. To be successful and truly catalyze the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, all of these conditions must be underpinned by effective and inclusive environmental governance and respect for the human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.

