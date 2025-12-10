Iran, Belarus to expand cooperation across farming, forestry, veterinary services

TEHRAN – Iran’s agriculture minister and Belarus’ industry minister agreed to expand cooperation across farming, forestry, veterinary services, and plant and animal quarantine, with commitments to jointly produce agricultural machinery and potash fertilizer, the Agriculture Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the two sides reached an understanding for Iran to supply part of Belarus’ food needs, while Minsk will export agricultural raw materials required by Tehran.

Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh and Belarusian Industry Minister Andrei Kuznetsov described the agreements as a practical step toward deeper economic cooperation, citing complementary strengths in both countries.

Iran also signaled its readiness to facilitate the transit of Belarusian agricultural products to other markets.

A key outcome of the meeting was an agreement to launch joint production of potash fertilizer in Iran. Under the plan, Belarus will supply part of the potassium feedstock, while portions of the processing chain will be carried out domestically.

The sides also agreed to pursue the supply and joint manufacturing of heavy agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, trucks and heavy-load haulers, in cooperation with Iranian firms such as Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company.

Officials said the initiatives are expected to strengthen food security and support agricultural development in both countries.

Tehran sees no limits to expanding cooperation with Belarus

In another meeting with Kuznetsov, Iran’s first vice president said that the country has no restrictions on expanding ties with Belarus, highlighting what he called the complementary nature of the two economies and their capacity to meet each other’s needs, the presidential office said on Wednesday.

Mohammadreza Aref said deepening cooperation across various sectors is a strategic priority for Tehran given the strong political relationship between the two states. He added that the successful conclusion of the eighteenth session of the joint economic committee has created fresh momentum for broadening bilateral engagement.

Aref noted that Iran and Belarus share close positions in international forums and participate together in several regional organizations, arguing that these alignments require both sides to continue strengthening and expanding cooperation. He called for higher levels of trade and economic exchanges through an empowered joint committee mechanism.

Referring to the Iranian president’s recent visit to Minsk, Aref said high-level contacts — including his own bilateral meeting with the Belarusian prime minister on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit — play an important role in elevating economic collaboration.

He stressed that the private sector in both countries can drive growth in bilateral commerce and urged Tehran and Minsk to encourage business communities to expand their engagement, particularly in light of the free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union.

EF/MA