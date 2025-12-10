Tehran, Ankara underscore expanding scientific ties

TEHRAN – Iranian Science, Research and Technology Minister, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, and Turkish Ambassador to Tehran, Hicabi Kirlangic, have discussed avenues for enhancing scientific and educational collaborations between the two countries.

During a Tuesday meeting, Kirlangic announced Turkey’s readiness to develop scientific and cultural cooperation with Iran, highlighting the commonalities between the two nations. The official also asked Iran to expedite the entrance and exit of Turkish students majoring in Iran.

For his part, Simaei-Sarraf highlighted the need to boost cultural, research, and scientific relations between Iran and Turkey. The official proposed developing a joint committee to list reliable universities based on regional and global rankings.

He also suggested fostering cooperation in fields such as literature, basic sciences, and technology. The two sides agreed to develop collaborative majors and strengthen educational centers to address problems of students in both countries, as well as exchange professors and students, and collaborate on joint projects.

Boosting ties in emerging sciences

In October, the science attaché of Iran in Turkey met with Turkish university officials, exploring avenues to promote scientific cooperation, particularly joint research in emerging sciences.

During a meeting held between Mohammad-Reza Pour-mohammadi, and Mehmet Cahit Güran, the Rector of Hacettepe University, the two officials reviewed former agreements and highlighted the need for the expansion of ties, including collaborative research projects in cutting-edge fields, IRNA reported.

They also discussed offering sabbatical leaves for postgraduate students, and holding scientific seminars and conferences focusing on regional issues.

In a meeting with Hatice Bakkaloglu, the Vice Rector of Hacettepe University, the two sides underlined the significance of fostering scientific collaborations between the two nations, particularly by organizing joint postgraduate courses and conducting scientific research.

Iran’s science attaché also attended a meeting with Kürsat Aydogan, the Rector of Bilkent University.

Aydogan presented a report on the academic status of Iranian students. The official said that they value scientific cooperation with Iranian universities, calling for further joint efforts.

For his part, Pour-mohammadi highlighted implementing formerly signed memoranda of understanding and expanding partnerships between the universities of the two countries.

In a meeting held on April 26, Mohammad Nabi Shahiki, the deputy science minister of innovation and technology, and Mustafa Aydin, the president of the Eurasian Universities Union (EURAS), elaborated on the capacities of each country and explored the potentials for expanding scientific cooperation, the science ministry’s website reported.

The officials proposed the establishment of a technology transfer office, cooperation in the fields of water technology, energy, artificial intelligence, and the implementation of joint projects between the Scientific and Industrial Research Organizations of Iran and Turkey, with a priority on transferring technology to the industrial sector.

The two sides agreed on launching a joint digital economy research center. Partnership in holding start-up events, periodically, as well as defining collaborative postdoc projects in modern agriculture, biomaterials, and biotechnology sectors, were among the other agreed programs.

The officials also announced their readiness to foster ties among universities of the two countries to enhance scientific and technological collaborations.

