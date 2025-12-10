Land–Sea Alliance seen as gateway to expanding China–Iran economic ties

TEHRAN – Iran and China are looking to deepen economic and trade cooperation through the International Land–Sea Trade Corridor, with senior officials highlighting the platform’s role in connecting member states and improving living standards across the region.

Majidreza Hariri, head of the Iran–China Chamber of Commerce and Industries, told founding members of the Land–Sea Trade Corridor Alliance during a meeting in Chongqing on Tuesday that the coalition has become a critical bridge among participating chambers.

He said countries should leverage the corridor to strengthen economic integration and pursue projects that raise the quality of life for their populations.

Hariri said the alliance offers a practical pathway for coordinating investment, transport links and private-sector partnerships among member states. By expanding the commercial use of the corridor, he added, countries could unlock new trade routes connecting East and West Asia.

EF/MA