Iranian woman skier Ahmadi motivated by Winter Olympics

TEHRAN – Iranian woman skier Atefeh Ahmadi is extremely motivated to participate at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

She will represent Iran in the Alpine Skiing in the Games.

“First of all, I would like to say I am proud of being Iran’s flag-bearer in the Opening ceremony. Hoisting your country’s flag in the Olympics is a great feeling. It was an incredible ceremony,” Ahmadi told in an exclusive interview with Tehran Times.

“The Winter Olympics have brought the best skiers around the world together in Beijing. I am very happy as a person who wants to compete with the world’s best.

Ahmadi says she experiences a different condition in the 2022 Games.

“Snow at the Beijing Winter Olympics is artificially made and we are not used to skiing on icy snow. The Games’ downhills are different with downhills of Iran and Turkey and it makes my job difficult,” she said.

The 27-year-old is the only Iranian woman to qualify for the Beijing Games.

Four years ago, she wanted to represent Iran in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea but Iran’s National Olympic Committee did not select her, saying she was too young.

“I will do my best in the Games however I am well aware that I have a tough task in the competition. I train hard every day to prepare for the competition,” Ahmadi went on to say.

Iran is set to make its 12th appearance at the Games since making its debut at Cortina d’Ampezzo 1956.

“As the other skiers have said, steep downhill slopes present challenge here. And as I’ve said before to ski in the course is very hard since snowmaking machines have produced the snow.”

The Asian nation has yet to register a single medal at the Winter Olympics.

“To win a medal is hard for the Iranian skiers since the European and North American countries are geographically different with Iran. As you know, the environment is closely related to sports and sports culture. They also have the better equipment than us,” she stated.

She hopes to set an example for other young women in Iran.

“The Iranian women have great potential in sports but they need to be allowed to do what they are capable of,” Ahmadi concluded.