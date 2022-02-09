Iranian skier Ahmadi fails to complete her run: 2022 Winter Olympics

TEHRAN – Iranian female skier Atefeh Ahmadi failed to complete her second run in the women's slalom of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old skier finished the first round in 57th place with a time of 1:11.88 minutes, however she failed to complete her second run.

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia won the gold medal with a combined time of 1:44.98 minutes.

Austria’s Katharina Liensberger earned silver with a time of 1:45.06 and defending silver medalist Wendy Holdener of Switzerland took bronze with a time of 1:45.10.

The 2022 Winter Olympics started on Feb. 4 and run through Feb. 20 in Beijing, China.