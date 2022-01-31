Al-Kaf chosen to officiate Iran v UAE: 2022 WCQ

TEHRAN - Ahmed Abu Bakar Said Al-Kaf was chosen as referee of the Iran and UAE match in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The 39-year-old Omani referee will be assisted by his countrymen Rashid al Ghaithi and Abu Bakar Salim Mahad Al Amri in this match.

Al-Kaf has been a full international for FIFA since 2010.

The match is scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Dragan Skocic’s team booked their place in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Thursday as the first Asian team.

The UAE have a chance to finish the Group A as the third-placed team.

The two third-placed teams will play a single match and the winner advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.