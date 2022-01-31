History with a sour flavor 

History is much more fascinating than what you think, and exploring it can be fun and pleasing, like enjoying a hot drink or the wonderful taste of cranberry.

For us, history is not just a rigid and cold school lesson with so many names and dates of birth and death that would be memorized before every test and forgotten after it. History means the present life, the past, and so many exciting stories that are narrated by the main characters, like the book “Cranberry-flavored History” by Yusuf Ghoujogh.

This book will take us back to the rainy days of March 1921 when one of the most important military people of our history appeared in the world of politics whose trace has still remained in the daily life of Iranians; that person is Reza Shah Pahlavi.

The story begins in a boys' school a few years before the 1978 revolution when two teenagers, Yahya and Farhad, want to discover the secret of Reza Khan taking over and they try to get information from everyone and everywhere.

Mohammad Reza Shah, the son of Reza Shah, is the king of Iran at the time, and no one allows to say anything against his father but, in such condition, these two teenagers that are called “idiots” by their teachers, have the courage to gather their classmates to narrate Raza khan’s stories and his life secrets.

Let’s join these two boys to experience history from a new and different aspect.

