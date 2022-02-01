Allahyar Sayyadmanesh signs for Hull City

TEHRAN - Hull City are delighted to announce the signing of Iranian forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh on loan from Fenerbahce until the end of the season.

Sayyadmanesh signed his first professional contract with Iranian football club Esteghal FC in June 2018.

The exciting forward caught the eye of Fenerbahce and signed for the Turkish giants in May 2019.

Sayyadmanesh made his senior debut for Iran in June 2019 and became his nation’s youngest-ever goalscorer after netting in a 5-0 friendly win against Syria.

This will be the 20-year-old’s third loan spell away from Fenerbahce, having previously impressed during spells at İstanbulspor and Zorya Luhansk.

His performances in Ukraine saw him named among the Ukrainian Premier League’s best 11 players for 2020/21 and he will now be looking for similar success at the MKM Stadium.

“First of all, I am really happy to be here at a great club with amazing fans,” Sayyadmanesh told wearehullcity.co.uk.

“I will try to give my all and help the team because that is the most important thing. I will fight for the team until the end.

“When I was a child, I always followed the English leagues. I am really excited to play here. I want to help the team. We’ve won the last three matches and we’ve got good potential and a young team,” he added.

“I was in the stadium at the last game and it was a great atmosphere. I really can’t wait to play in our stadium in front of the fans and I hope to see you soon.”