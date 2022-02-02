Pakistani tourism activists visit medical centers in Shiraz 

TEHRAN – A group of Pakistani tourism activists have visited the medical centers and facilities of the southern city of Shira, a local tourism official has announced.

Such visits are arranged to strengthen and promote international medical tourism, IRNA quoted Nima Honarvar as saying on Tuesday.

Shiraz, the medical hub of the south of the country and equipped with specialized hospitals, universities, and a wide range of medical services, hosts thousands of patients from abroad every year, the official added.

Among the many services and capacities available in Shiraz are transplantation, eye surgery, cosmetic and dermatological surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy for various types of cancers, cardiovascular surgery, orthopedics, and infertility treatment, he noted.

Earlier this week, a Pakistani travel expert announced that Iran has immense potential to become a popular destination for Pakistani nationals.

“By recognizing Iran’s medical capabilities, it will lay the groundwork for the presence of Pakistani patients in Iran in addition to the area of religious tourism,” he said.

As three of the most populous cities in Pakistan, Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad have a good capacity for sending tourists to Iran, and flights from Tehran and Mashhad may be used for this purpose, he added.

Last week, Mehr reported that some 1.47m foreign nationals visited Iran from the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021) to January 1, a span most of which was subject to severe travel bans due to coronavirus.

Of the number, 635, 862 foreign nationals arrived in Iran as of mid-October when the Islamic Republic started issuance of tourist visas after a 20-month hiatus, the report added.

Citizens from Iraq and Afghanistan were the main source of tourism for Iran from October 23 to December 22, 2021.

Last September, Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami announced that by the order of President Ebrahim Raisi the issuance of tourist visas and the flow of foreign tourists from land and air borders will be resumed from the month of Aban (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21) following 19 months of suspension.

Many domestic experts believe that medical tourism in Iran is a win-win opportunity both for the country and foreign patients, as they are offered affordable yet quality treatment services and the country gains considerable foreign currency.

The Islamic Republic has set its goals to exceed its yearly medical travelers to around 2 million in the Iranian calendar year 1404.

ABU/AFM