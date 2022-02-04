390 development projects to be inaugurated in industrial parks, zones

TEHRAN - The head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) has said that 390 infrastructure development projects are going to be inaugurated in the country’s industrial parks and zones during the current year’s Ten-Day-Dawn celebrations (February 1-11).

According to Ali Rasoulian, the projects for the construction of 50 new units will also begin in the said period.

Every year, during the Ten-Day Dawn celebrations, which mark the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, numerous infrastructure projects are inaugurated or commenced to mark the development of the country after the revolution.

Over the past two years, the promotion of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and industrial parks has been put atop agenda by the government and especially the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry, since SMEs account for nearly 50 percent of Iran's total industrial sector and more than 20 percent of the country’s non-oil exports are done by such units.

As the main body in dealing with the promotion of SMEs in the country, ISIPO has been implementing several programs for realizing the mentioned goals and to pave the way for the development of the mentioned sector.

Back in June 2021, Rasoulian had announced the details of a comprehensive plan comprising of 100 different programs for developing the country’s SMEs and industrial parks in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20).

The mentioned plan is mainly focused on developing the infrastructure needed for the promotion of industrial parks and consequently the SMEs in such parks.

According to the official, the plan has been prepared with the current year’s budget allocated for the Industry Ministry in consideration, so all the programs in this package must be implemented with precision and in line with financial criteria set by the ministry.

EF/MA