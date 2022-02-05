Over 100 companies expected to attend Iran-UAE trade conference in Dubai

TEHRAN - Head of Iran Trade Center in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammad-Reza Talaei has said over 100 Iranian and foreign companies are expected to attend an Iran-UAE trade conference which is set to be held at the mentioned center in UAE.

As reported by the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), the conference is scheduled to be held on Tuesday and a virtual exhibition is also going to be held alongside the conference during February 8-19.

According to Talaei, a trade delegation comprised of 25 Iranian companies will embark on a trip to Dubai on Sunday to first visit Expo Dubai and then participate in the Iran-UAE Business Opportunities Conference on Tuesday.

“We estimate that by Tuesday, over 50 Iranian companies based in the UAE and as many foreign companies will be present at the conference,” Talaei said.

“The event will be attended by Iranian companies residing in the UAE, the Iranian trade delegation, and the representatives of the UAE companies as well as foreign firms based in the UAE,” he added.

The official noted that members of Dubai, Oman, and Qatar chambers of commerce and all Dubai-registered chambers of commerce have been also invited to attend the conference.

The foreign embassies based in Tehran have also been notified about the conference to inform their companies in the UAE to attend the conference.

The purpose of this conference is to develop trade relations between Iran and the UAE and to introduce Iran’s trade and investment opportunities to companies based in the UAE, according to the ICCIMA board member.

“In this conference, we intend to introduce the existing potentials of the country in various sectors of agriculture, industry, mining and trade and also promote the capabilities of our knowledge-based companies,” the official said.

