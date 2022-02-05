Leader praises Moustapha Akkad, Anthony Quinn for “The Message”

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has praised Syrian-American director Moustapha Akkad for his 1976 movie “The Message” and Mexican-American actor Anthony Quinn for playing the role of Hamza in the epic on the rise of Islam.

He made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with the organizers of an international conference on Hamza (AS), uncle of the Prophet Muhammad (S), held by Al-Mustafa International University in Qom last Thursday.

“Actually, God bless Moustapha Akkad, and we should thank him for making ‘The Message’, a great film in which part of the life story of the great personality [Hamza] is portrayed by a celebrated and wonderful actor. It’s really amazing; he has been able to depict part of the life of the great man rather well,” the Leader said.

“He [Hamza] was an anonymous companion of the Prophet (S), despite his great role, then he confirmed his belief in Islam and revealed himself as a Muslim openly,” he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that Hamza remained anonymous despite the great role he played in the victory of Muslims in several wars and the history of Islam.

He also urged filmmakers to consider the life stories of other companions of the Prophet (S), including Ammar, Salman Farsi, Miqdad ibn al-Aswad al-Kindi and Jafar ibn Abi Talib, in their movies.

“In particular, the life story of His Eminence, Jafar [ibn Abi Talib], has an artistic potential and – in the filmmakers’ words – has an enormous dramatic potential; his migration to Abyssinia and his return,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

The Leader pointed to Al-Mustafa International University’s aim to create a paradigm for culture by organizing the conference on Hamza, telling the organizers to use the instrument of art to achieve the goal.

“It would be impossible to reach the goal by any other means except art, otherwise it may remain imperfect,” he noted.

The international conference on Hamza was organized to discuss the place of the companion of the Prophet (S) in the history of Islam.

The conference also studied the allusions to the early Islamic personality in literature and arts.

Photo: Director Moustapha Akkad (C) is seen with actors Abdallah Gheith (L) and Anthony Quinn on the set of his 1976 movie “The Message”.

