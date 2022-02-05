No country for spies - part 3

TEHRAN — The true nature of the U.S. government's approach to its spies is rarely portrayed in the Western media outlets, which plays a key role in trying to keep the public in the dark about what occurs to those who act as spies for Washington.

Spies, who had worked for the U.S. government and are now in shambles, have been given the silent treatment by the United States. It takes advantages of their personal problems in order to push them to stay focused on doing the same work that caused them to go broke in the first place: subterfuge.

It's customary for the U.S. to let down those who put their lives in mortal peril undertaking dangerous work for it, such as spying.

A perfect example of this would be Wang Xiyue, a naturalized American citizen who does not hold Chinese citizenship according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

Wang was granted a visa to study in Iran in 2015. He entered Iran with a plan, and a cover: a PhD candidate of the History Department of Princeton University. Wang received fat fees from Princeton to do research work. He did so, but a different kind of research.

He received $17,800 to do research on the Qajar Dynasty in Iran. $8,500 was given to Wang by the Princeton history department, as well as no more than $8,800 from the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Iran and Persian Gulf Studies.

According to the Iranian authorities, he had spent thousands of dollars for access to restricted areas of Tehran libraries and had stored 4,500 pages of digital records.

However, he was detained in 2016 on the charges of espionage, as truth never remains hidden.

A spokesman for the Iranian Judiciary said at a news conference in 2018 that he was one of the “infiltrators of the United States, who … entered Iran with a certain influence.

This person was led directly by the Americans and was arrested after being identified.”

He also announced that Wang had been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

On December 7, 2019, Iran announced the release of Wang.

What is intriguing is that the United States is giving the same silent treatment it gave to Nizar Zakka and other dual citizens. After his release, Wang sought to return to Princeton, the Tehran Times has learned.

However, Tehran Times sources in the U.S. have informed us that Princeton University has refused Wang from entering the university, as he was charged with espionage in Iran.

Reports suggest that Wang has been seeking opportunities in some extremist American think tanks.

Seemingly, in January 2021, he joined the American Enterprise Institute, as a fellow to Jeane Kirkpatrick.

Per its Wikipedia article, the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research (AEI) is a right-leaning think tank established in Washington, D.C. that studies government, politics, economics, and social welfare, but we all know what is behind the AEI.

The message behind the U.S. actions regarding those who work “tirelessly” to obtain secret documents for it is loud and clear.

If you’re a spy with a mixed background, reading this article, this is the future before you.

