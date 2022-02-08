Police seize haul of relics from antique dealers

TEHRAN- Iranian authorities have confiscated more than 300 historical objects from four antique dealers in Lenjan county of Isfahan province, where they reside.

“Over 300 historical relics were discovered and seized from the dealers after police were informed of their illegal activities,” CHTN quoted Abdolreza Bafrani, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage, as saying on Monday.

In the form of buyers of historical relics and with the permission of the judiciary, a team of police officers caught them red-handed and seized significant quantities of historical objects, the official explained.

The relics include pottery, gold, silver, and copper coins, as well as a number of sculptures, he noted.

These objects are the first significant historical discoveries made in the Central Plateau of Iran in the last two months, he added.

To determine their age and originality, the relics are handed over to the county's Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department for further examination and evaluation by experts, he said.

Soaked in a rich history and culture, Isfahan was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran. Now, it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons. The ancient city is filled with many architectural wonders such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards. It’s a city for walking, getting lost in its mazing bazaars, dozing in beautiful gardens, and meeting people.

ABU/AFM