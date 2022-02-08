First woodcarving museum makes debut in Iran 

TEHRAN – Iran’s first special museum dedicated to woodcarving was inaugurated on Sunday in Kermanshah, western Iran, CHTN reported.

“The museum, which is the first of its kind in the country, has been set up in collaboration with the private sector and craftspeople of the province,” the provincial tourism chief Jabar Gohari said during the inauguration ceremony.

Over 100 hand-carved woodworks have been put on display in the museum, the official added.

The province’s cultural heritage department is working on the development of museums in the province, an initiative that is being pursued and implemented, he mentioned.

Kermanshah embraces a variety of awe-inspiring historical sites including Taq-e Bostan and the UNESCO-registered Bisotun.

Inscribed into the base of a towering cliff, Taq-e Bostan comprises extraordinary Sassanian bas-reliefs of ancient victorious kings divide opinions. Late afternoon is the best time to visit, as the cliff turns a brilliant orange in the setting sun, which then dies poetically on the far side of the duck pond. Bisotun is a patchwork of immense yet impressive life-size carvings depicting king Darius I and several other figures. UNESCO has it that Bisotun bears outstanding testimony to the important interchange of human values on the development of monumental art and writing, reflecting ancient traditions in monumental bas-reliefs.

Another popular historical site of the province is the Temple of Anahita in the city of Kangavar, which is believed to have been built circa 200 BC. Several column bases and ruins of a wall remain from the magnificent Greek-style temple. The temple was used during the Parthian era (248 BC-224) as well as the Sassanid era (224-651).

