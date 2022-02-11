What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Golestan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Ali Qahramani.

The exhibition will be running until February 23 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

Painting

* Hoor Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Ahmad nasrollahi.

The exhibition will be running until March 9 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* Paintings by Leila Mehrvar are on view in a posthumous exhibition at Shokuh Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until February 21 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.

* Mina Katebi is hanging her latest paintings in an exhibition at Zhinus Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until February 17 at the gallery, which can be found at 21 Fatemi St., off Vali-e Asr Ave.



Calligraphic painting

* Nushin Qayyuminia is showcasing her latest collection calligraphic paintings in an exhibition at Naqshe Jahan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until February 16 at the gallery located at 9 Ayatollah Mahmudi St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.



Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by Armin Purfahimi is currently underway at Vaali Gallery.

Entitled “Shroud”, the exhibit will continue until February 22 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.



Installation

* Sets of installation by Afsaneh Mpdir-Amani are on view in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibition will run until February 22 at the galleries located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

Sculpture/photo



* Shalman Gallery is hosting an exhibition of sculptures and photos by Behdad Najafi, Dorsa Hashemi, Kimia Kaveh, Ainaz Purdehqan, Azin Fallahi, Fatehmeh Moradhaseli and several other artists.

The showcase will run until February 16 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.



Multimedia

* Artworks in different media by a group of artists, including Manuchahr Niazi, Manuchahr Motabar, Mahin Monfared, farshid Maleki, Ali Golestaneh and Parvaneh Etemadi are on display in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

Entitled “Gaze It”, the exhibition will be running until February 22 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* Hamed Qasri, Romin Mohtasham, Parisa Fahami, Sina Farzadipur and several other artists are showcasing their latest artworks in various media in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

Entitled “Boredom”, the exhibition will run until February 21 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* An exhibition of artworks in different media by Behnaz Naderi, Mitra Nabeghi, Ashraf Zohal, Parisa Solgi and several other artists is underway at is currently underway at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until February 14 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

MMS/YAW