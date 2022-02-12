Pakistan eager for establishment of shipping line to Iran

TEHRAN - Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini has said Pakistan is willing to establish a shipping line to Iranian ports, the portal of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) reported.

“Pakistan is interested in launching a shipping line between the two countries’ ports, but there are obstacles and problems that need to be resolved in this regard; the Iranian side is ready to allocate vessels for this line provided that the Pakistani side agrees to pay the costs for these vessels,” Hosseini said in an online meeting with PMO Head Ali-Akbar Safaei on Saturday.

Referring to the interest of the Pakistani Minister of Maritime Affairs in cooperating with Iran for resolving maritime issues, launching shipping lines, and joint cooperation of Gwadar and Chabahar ports, Hosseini said: “Pakistanis are currently considering launching shipping lines with Iran, Oman, and UAE.”

Further in this meeting, Safaei emphasized the need to strengthen maritime transport and logistics cooperation with countries in the region and especially neighbors, saying: "To this end, we have had a series of meetings with Iranian ambassadors in neighboring countries and ambassadors of these countries in Iran to discuss cooperation in various port and maritime sectors."

The official noted that the Ports and Maritime Organization is ready to provide the necessary assistance in the field of maritime transport for promoting the exports of energy carriers to Pakistan.

In terms of energy, Pakistan can be a good market for Iran, and Iran is also interested in exporting oil and petrochemical products to Pakistan, however, the realization of this goal depends on the Pakistani sides’ determination, Safaei said.

Hosseini also referred to his embassy’s efforts for the holding of the fourth Iran-Pakistan Joint Maritime and Port Cooperation Committee meeting in the near future, saying: “The two countries have already signed three agreements in the field of maritime cooperation, including maritime search and rescue, maritime cruise certificates and also seafaring certificates for near the coast voyages.”

EF/MA