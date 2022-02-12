“The Situation of Mehdi” tops on leaked Fajr Film Fest winners list

TEHRAN – War drama “The Situation of Mehdi” was crowned best at the 40th Fajr Film Festival on Friday night although everyone at the awards ceremony already knew the results since the winners list had been leaked.

Directed by Hadi Hejazifar, the film portrays the life story of Mehdi Bakeri, the chief of IRGC 31st Shura Division that carried out several major operations during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

“We are really happy that our film was noticed… most of the efforts for making the film were made by Hadi Hejazifar and I feel proud of being beside him in this film,” producer Habibollah Vaalinejad said after accepting the Crystal Simorgh for best film.

As the closing ceremony of the festival was underway at Tehran’s Milad Tower on Friday night, the organizers found that the winners list had been published earlier on a Persian news website.

In an immediate comment, the president of the festival, Masud Naqqashzadeh, said that only a few specific people had the list of winners and added that a team of experts are investigating the issue.

“The Situation of Mehdi” garnered several other awards, including the award for best directorial debut for Hejazifar.

“Cinema has been very kind to me over the past six years,” said Hejazifar who had previously focused his activities on theater.

“This is the beginning of the way; we have come to stay,” he added.

Reza Mirkarimi, who was absent at the closing ceremony, was selected as best director for his film “The Night Guardian” and the film’s star Turaj Alvand received the award in his behalf.

The special jury award was given to director Amir-Hossein Asgari for “The Last Snow”, which brought Amin Hayai the Crystal Simorgh for best actor.

The award for best screenplay went to “The Meadow” written and directed by Kazem Daneshi.

The film is about an inquisitor facing several challenges amid his transfer to office.

Tannaz Tabatabai was named best actress for her role in director Arian Vazirdaftari’s drama “Without Her”.

The Golden Simorgh for best film from the national point of view was awarded to “No Prior Appointment” directed by Behruz Shoeibi.

After living in exile in Germany for a long time, Yasmin returns to her homeland Iran due to the death of her father. In her short stay in Iran, she achieves a new understanding of humanity and death.

Director Ahmadreza Motamedi also received a lifetime achievement award.

The following is a list of other winners at the festival.

Best supporting actor: Nader Soleimani for “The Opposition”.

Best supporting actress: Sadaf Espahbodi for “The Meadow”.

Best editor: Hamid Najafi-Rad for “The Meadow”.

Best cinematographer: Arman Fayyaz for “The Last Snow”.

Best composer: Masud Sekhavatdoost for “The Situation of Mehdi”.

Best set design: Mohammadreza Shojaei for “The Opposition”.

Best costume designer: Maral Jeirani for “Killing the Traitor”.

Best makeup artist: Omid Golzadeh for “The Last Snow” and “The Late”.

Best practical special effects supervisor: Iman Karamian for “The Situation of Mehdi”.

Best computerized special effects supervisor: Hassan Najafi and Amir Valikhani for “The Squad of Girls”.

Best documentary: “Moribund” directed by Hojjat Taheri.

Best short film: “Bonus” by Reza Nejati.

Photo: “The Situation of Mehdi” directed by Hadi Hejazifar.

MMS/YAW

