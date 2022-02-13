IPL leaders Esteghlal edge Zob Ahan

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team edged past Zob Ahan 1-0 here on Matchday 17 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Sunday.

Kevin Yamga scored the winner in the 54th minute with a header at the Azadi Stadium.

Earlier on the day, Persepolis defeated Nassaji 3-1 in Mashhad. Kamal Kamyabinia and Vahid Amiri scored two early goals in the first seven minutes but Karim Eslami halved the deficit in the 16th minute.

Nassaji were reduced to 10 men in the 78th minute after Ayub Kalantari received his second yellow card. Substitute Hamed Pakdel scored Persepolis’ third goal in injury time.

Furthermore, Foolad edged Aluminum 1-0 in Ahvaz, Paykan suffered a 2-1 home loss to Havadar and Gol Gohar defeated Fajr Sepasi 2-0 in Sirjan.

Esteghlal lead the table with 41 points, three points ahead of archrivals Persepolis.