Iran’s Shamkhani decries ‘American malpractice’ as main threat to a deal

TEHRAN - Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has laid out the meaning of the real lifting of U.S. sanctions on Iran, saying that American malpractice would be a major threat to any deal.

“The real lifting of sanctions means that #Iran will enjoy credible and sustainable economic benefits. Proven American malpractice is the most important threat to any agreement,” the top security official said on Twitter.

He added, “Verification and providing a guarantee is an integral part of a #Good Deal.”

Earlier on Monday, Shamkhani said the talks in Vienna reached a transparent stage.

“#Vienna Talks have reached a stage where outcome can be announced without speculation and with certainty. The US political decision to realize or refuse to accept the requirements of a credible and lasting deal based on the principles accepted in #JCPOA can replace speculation,” he tweeted.

The tweets came after Shamkhani spoke over the phone with Iran’s chief negotiator in Vienna Ali Bagheri Kani.

After the conversation, Shamkhani said the Iranian negotiating team had difficulty implementing the instructions it received from Tehran.

“Tonight's phone call with @Bagheri_Kani confirmed 2 statements in my mind about #ViennaTalks: 1. Increasing difficulty of Iranian negotiators task to advance the logical and legal instructions of Tehran 2. Continuation of initiative "show" by Western parties to evade commitments,” he said on Twitter.

Earlier, he said Iran has options that will never be taken off the table. “Options that are never removed from the table: Glorious presence of Iranians in ceremonies in support of the Islamic establishment, Maintaining and strengthening #Iran's peaceful nuclear capacities and defense capabilities, Regional security-making policies of Islamic Republic,” he said.

ranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Monday that his country is in a “hurry” for a “good” agreement in Vienna that would preserve the rights of the Iranian people.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks at a joint press conference with visiting Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.