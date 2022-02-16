Iran’s chief negotiator meets IAEA chief

TEHRAN — On Tuesday, Ali Bagheri, Iran's senior negotiator in Vienna, met with Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In addition, negotiators from Iran, three European countries and European Union coordinator Enrique Mora met in the Palais Coburg.

Bagheri and Mora had a bilateral meeting in Vienna prior to the gathering.

For the first time since the Vienna discussions resumed in April, Israeli diplomats flew to Vienna on Tuesday to meet with negotiators involved in talks aimed at salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The presence of the Israeli delegation so close to the high-stakes talks over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action appears to have enraged Iranians.

The Israeli delegation, led by Joshua Zarka, deputy director general of Strategic Affairs at the Foreign Ministry, met with Russian Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov, the Kremlin's envoy at the Vienna talks, on Tuesday.

Ulyanov said on Tuesday that he had discussed IAEA issues with "Israeli colleagues from the capital."

Zarka described his encounter with Ulyanov as "honest and meaningful" on Twitter.

Earlier this week, the group arrived in Vienna. Diplomats met with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on Monday. They also met with diplomats from several South American countries on Tuesday.