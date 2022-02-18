Amir Abdollahian heads to Munich Security Conference

TEHRAN — Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Iran’s Foreign Minister, left Tehran for Munich on Friday to attend the 58th session of the Munich Security Conference.

The Munich Security Conference started on Friday and runs until Sunday.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Ned Price, U.S. State Department spokesperson, said, “I wouldn’t expect, at least in Munich, a meeting between the Secretary and the foreign minister. But what I will say, and what we have long said, is that we believe that direct talks between the United States and Tehran – and Iran would be in our interest in the context of Vienna.”