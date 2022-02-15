EU chief diplomat: Reviving nuclear deal ‘in sight’

TEHRAN - The European Union’s top diplomat said on Monday a revived nuclear deal between Iran and world powers was “in sight” and urged negotiators to compromise.

Josep Borrell’s comments came after a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on the Vienna talks.

“Another important call with Iranian Foreign Minister @Amirabdolahian. As Coordinator of the #JCPOA, I strongly believe an agreement is in sight. The moment has come to make an ultimate effort and reach a compromise,” Borrell tweeted.