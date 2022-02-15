“The Situation of Mehdi”, “No Prior Appointment” scoop up National Will Manifestation Awards

TEHRAN – Acclaimed dramas “The Situation of Mehdi” and “No Prior Appointment” each won over ten prizes at the National Will Manifestation Awards held at Eyvan Shams Hall in Tehran on Thursday.

The gala is a supplement to the Fajr Film Festival and the awards are presented to those films that promote issues being pursued by some public organizations and institutes. Juries from the organizations select winners from the films screened at the Fajr Film Festival every year.

Winner of the best film Crystal Simorgh at the 40th Fajr Film Festival, “The Situation of Mehdi” was selected as best film by the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, Municipality of Tehran, Municipality of Mashhad, Mostazafan Foundation, Public Culture Council and several other organizations and institutes.

Directed by Hadi Hejazifar, the film portrays part of the life story of Mehdi Bakeri, the chief of IRGC 31st Shura Division that carried out several major operations during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

“No Prior Appointment” directed by Behruz Shoeibi won awards presented the Astan Qods Razavi, the organizational custodian of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), Municipality of Mashhad.

Scenes of the drama were shot on location in Mashhad, the northeastern Iranian city that is home to the shrine of Imam Reza (AS).

The film, which won the Golden Simorgh for best film from the national point of view at the 40th Fajr Film festival, follows Yasmin, a woman who returns to her homeland Iran after years of living in exile in Germany due to the death of her father. Her six-year-old autistic son makes her visit to Iran more difficult, however, in her short stay in Iran, she achieves a new understanding of humanity and death.

The Vice Presidency for Women’s and Family Affairs and Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts were also among several organizations honoring the film.

The Judiciary awarded its prize to “Private Meeting” directed by Omid Shams.

The film tells the story Parvaneh, a young woman who owns a perfume shop in the suburbs of Tehran. Her father Iraj is in prison for theft as Farhad, a young man who is her father’s inmate, is in touch with Parvaneh on parole from time to time to do some of her father’s work. He falls in love with Parvaneh, inviting her for a visit in prison.

The Football Federation of Iran honored “Beyro”, a sports drama directed by Morteza Aliabbas-Mirzai on the life story of Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Photo: Mostafa Zamani and Pegah Ahangarani in a scene from “No Prior Appointment”.

