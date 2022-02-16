Al-Zawraa Stadium in Iraq built relying on Iranian engineering

TEHRAN- The head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) inaugurated Al-Zawraa Stadium, in Iraqi capital city Baghdad, which was built by Iranian engineers, TPO portal published on Wednesday.

During his visit to Iraq, Alireza Peyman-Pak inaugurated the 16,000-seat Al-Zawraa Stadium, which represents the knowledge of Iranian engineers and the result of increasing the exports of technical engineering services, and visited various parts of it.

The TPO head’s trip to Iraq is aimed at boosting trade ties between the two countries.

As stated by the chairman of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce, Iran is planning to boost its annual trade with neighboring Iraq to $20 billion.

Yahya Al-e Eshagh made the remarks in a business forum between Iran and Iraq’s Kirkuk province back in December 2021, saying that Iranian and Iraqi governments are determined to develop regional cooperation in all areas.

“Despite all events that are happening in the region, the relationship between the two countries of Iran and Iraq are on the upward trend,” the official said.

