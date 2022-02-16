Chinese Ambassador Hua visits Iranian Para skiers training

TEHRAN - The Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua visited the training camp of the Iranian Para skiers on Wednesday.

Chinese Ambassador Hua along with his accompanying delegation attended the training underway at the Dizin ski resort.

It is worth mentioning that during this visit, the Chinese ambassador presented memorial gifts to the Iranian Para skiers.

Dizin is the largest Iranian ski resort and located in the Alborz Mountain range, about 70km North from Tehran.