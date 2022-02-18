Barij Essence crowned champions of Iran’s women volleyball league

TEHRAN - Barij Essence claimed the title of the Iran’s Women’s Volleyball Super League on Thursday.

Barij Essence defeated defending champions Saipa 3-1 (25-19, 25-14, 21-25, 25-20). Zob Ahan finished in third place after beating Paykan 3-1 (29-27, 25-20, 25-27, 27-25).

Barij Essence outside hitter Mahsa Kadkhoda was named the league’s MVP.

Zob Ahan are the most decorated team in Iran Volleyball Super League, winning the title six times out of 21.

Barij Essence will represent Iran in the 2022 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship in Kazakhstan.