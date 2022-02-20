Four Para skiers to represent Iran at Beijing 2022

TEHRAN – Iran will send four Para skiers to the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, China.

Elaheh Gholi Fallah will compete in women’s Para Nordic skiing and Abolfazl Khatibi represent Iran in the men’s division.

Hossein Sooleghani in the men’s Para Snowboard and Sedigheh Rouzbeh in the women’s Para Snowboard are two other Iranian representatives in the Games.

Para Snowboard originally made its debut at Sochi 2014 as a discipline of alpine skiing with snowboard-cross, before being recognized as its own sport for PyeongChang 2018 when banked slalom was also added.

Gholi Fallah was chosen as flag bearer for Iran in the opening ceremony.

The Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games will take place from March 4 to 13 in Beijing.