“Titi” star Elnaz Shakerdoost shares best actress award at Moroccan festival 

TEHRAN – Elnaz Shakerdoost has shared the award for best actress for her role in the Iranian drama “Titi” at the Rabat International Author Film Festival (FICAR – Festival International du Cinema D’Auteur de Rabat) in Morocco.

The award was shared with Demyana Nassar for her role in “Feather” directed by Omar El Zohairy from Egypt, the organizers announced on Saturday.

Directed by Ida Panahandeh, “Titi” also won a special mention.

The film is about Ebrahim, a physicist who is about to prove a thesis about the end of the world. He meets Titi, a weird surrogate mother who wants to preserve humanity and make a room of her own.

Ebrahim is suffering from a terminal illness in a hospital where Titi works. Taking a liking to Titi, he explains his work to her, and she believes that it is essential to the future of the planet. When he slips into a coma, his wife demands that his papers be discarded, but Titi takes them home, where her husband lines his rabbit cages with them. Eight months pregnant as a surrogate for a childless couple, Titi wanders into the sea, where her mystical powers manage to bring the professor back to life. As he searches for the papers she took, he enters Titi’s world, and nothing will ever be the same.

FICAR Hassan 2 Grand Prix was awarded to “Identifying Features” by Fernanda Valadez from Mexico.

The special jury award was given to “Little Palestine”, a co-production of Lebanon, France and Qatar by Abdellah Alkhatib.

Photo: Elnaz Shakerdoost acts in a scene from “Titi” by Ida Panahandeh.

