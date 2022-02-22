Iran, Venezuela ink MOU for co-op in oil industry

TEHRAN – Iran and Venezuela have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for expanding cooperation in various areas of the oil industry, Shana reported.

The MOU was signed by Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji and Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Felix Plasencia Gonzalez in a ceremony on Tuesday.

The agreement covers a variety of areas including cooperation in technical services, technology transfer, training and educational services, and cooperation in the development of the refining industry.

Oji traveled to Qatar on Monday to attend the 6th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) which was held in Doha on Tuesday.

EF/MA

Photo: Oil Minister Javad Oji (R) and Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Felix Plasencia Gonzalez sign MOU documents in Doha on Tuesday.