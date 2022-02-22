Tehran, Doha sign 14 cooperation documents

TEHRAN – Iran and Qatar signed 14 cooperation documents during a meeting between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday, Shana reported.

As reported, the signed cooperation documents are in the fields of aviation, trade, shipping, radio and television, foreign policy, electricity, standards, culture, and education.

The mentioned documents were signed by the ministers of foreign affairs, oil, transport and urban development, culture, and Islamic guidance and energy of Iran with their Qatari counterparts in the presence of the president of President Raisi and Sheikh Thani.

Iranian Industry Minister meets with Qatari counterpart

Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister, who also accompanied President Raisi during his visit to Qatar, met with his Qatari counterpart Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari on Monday.

In this meeting, the officials stressed the need for the expansion of economic relations between the two countries using the existing capacities.

At present, the trade between Iran and Qatar stands at about 300-400 million dollars, which considering the great capacities for mutual cooperation the figure can be increased to one billion dollars next year.

Qatari trade delegation to visit Iran soon

According to Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak, who also accompanied Raisi in the visit to Doha, Iranian industrial and knowledge-based projects have been welcomed by the Qatari side, and according to the negotiations, an economic delegation from this country will travel to Iran in the coming months to visit and assess some projects.

Referring to the meetings held with Qatari government officials, Peyman-Pak said: "In the meeting with the Qatari Minister of Industry and Commerce regarding we negotiated the establishment of an Iranian business center in Qatar in order to manage and follow up on issues and problems of businessmen and planning for proper communication between the two countries’ traders.”

“It was finally decided to establish the trade center with the cooperation of the Qatari side,” he added.

In these meetings, while examining the issues related to the mooring of Iranian vessels in Qatari ports, it was decided to take the necessary measures to facilitate the processes in this regard, according to the memorandum signed between the Iranian and Qatari transport ministers, the official said.

He further mentioned the negotiations made regarding the transit of goods through Iran, saying: “Iran's capacity as a bridge between the Caspian littoral states and Russia with Qatar, India and African countries for transit of goods was reviewed and welcomed by the Qatari side."

The Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry has been tasked to make the necessary arrangements with the Qatari side to make complete use of the two sides' capacities in this regard, Peyman-Pak explained.

“Banking, financial and monetary issues, as well as guarantees and the activation of an Export Guarantee Fund in Qatar were also among the issues discussed between the two sides,” the TPO head added.

According to the official, Qatar's participation in developing some industries in Iran such as medical equipment, food, and pharmaceutical was also reviewed and welcomed by the Qatari side.

Photo: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (L) and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani