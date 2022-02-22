Amir Abdollahian consults with Qatari counterpart

TEHRAN — In a meeting on Tuesday in Doha, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held talks with his Qatari counterpart.

Amir Abdollahian, who was accompanying President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi in the visit to Doha, met with Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister to discuss the latest developments in relations between the two countries.

The two discussed political, economic relations and issues related to Iranians living in Qatar.

During the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister thanked the Qatari government for hosting the president and the accompanying delegation, as well as for the successful holding of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

He added that the visit by President Raisi to Qatar and his important meeting with the Emir of Qatar paved the way for the activation of relations between the two countries.

For his part, Qatar’s foreign minister stressed the importance of exchanging views between the Iranian president and the Qatari Emir and stressed the need to implement the decisions of high-ranking officials of the two countries.

The two ministers also discussed important issues and developments related to the Vienna talks, as well as regional issues, including Afghanistan and Yemen.

