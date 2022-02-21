Iran president visits Qatar

TEHRAN – Iran his first visit to a first to a Persian Gulf country, Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi arrived in the capital Doha on Monday morning.

Ayatollah Raisi is visiting neighboring Qatar upon an official invitation to participate in the 6th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), which is being held in Doha.

The Iranian president was received at the airport by Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim been Hamad Al Thani and was accorded an official reception ceremony in which the Iranian national anthem was played.

President Raisi was seen off at the airport in Tehran by the Deputy Head of the Supreme Leader's Office on International Affairs Hojjatoleslam val-Moslemin Mohsen Qomi, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, and a number of cabinet members.

Several agreements and memoranda of understanding will be signed between the officials of the two countries, and the president will have separate meetings with Iranians living in Qatar as well as Qatari and Iranian businesspeople.

On the second day of his visit, Ayatollah Raisi will address the Sixth Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit, according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

The President will also meet with a number of heads of state and government officials attending the summit on its sidelines.

President's Chief of Staff, the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Petroleum, Roads and Urban Development, Energy, and Industry, Mines and Trade are accompanying Ayatollah Raisi on the trip.

Before leaving Tehran for Doha, Ayatollah Raisi expressed hope that his Qatar visit will be a step towards improving political, economic, trade ties between the two countries.

Regarding the importance of his visit to Qatar, the president said, “We hope that this visit will be a step towards improving political, economic and trade relations between the countries of the region and the countries of the Persian Gulf.”

He added, “This visit is taking place at the invitation of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, the Honorable Emir of Qatar, with the two goals of our bilateral relations with the friendly, brotherly and neighborly country of Qatar, and participating in the forum of countries producing and exporting gas.”

