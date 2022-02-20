Oji visits Qatar to attend GECF summit

TEHRAN – Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji has traveled to Qatar to attend the 6th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) which is slated to be held in Doha on Tuesday, Shana reported.

Oji, who left Tehran on Saturday evening, is going to accompany President Ebrahim Raisi during the GECF summit.

As reported, heading a high-ranking delegation, President Raisi is going to leave Tehran for Doha on Monday.

The 5th GECF Summit was convened in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea on November 29, 2019, under the patronage of Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President of Equatorial Guinea. The Meeting was attended by President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari.

The Iranian delegation attending the summit was headed by Mohammad Nahavandian, the country vice president at the time.

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum is an international governmental organization that provides the framework for exchanging experience and information among member countries.

Iran, Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela are the permanent members of GECF and Azerbaijan, Iraq, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, and Peru have the status of observer members.

EF/MA