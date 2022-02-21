Ambassador elaborates on Raisi trip to Qatar

TEHRAN — Iran’s ambassador to Doha, Hamidreza Dehghani, spoke about the details of President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Qatar.

President Raisi and his accompanying delegation visited Doha on Monday morning. He was officially welcomed at the airport by the Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar.

Participating in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, which will be held on Tuesday at the highest level, is highly important.

The visit by the president to the Qatar is highly significant as Raisi’s administration has said it prioritizes relations with neighbors and regional countries.

Hamidreza Dehghani told IRNA on Monday that Qatar has always been a support of dialogue in the region.

“In this regard, we hope that Qatar can play an increasing role in bringing the views between Iran and the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf and the West Asia closer,” the ambassador noted.

Schedule of meeting with Iranians living in Qatar

During his two-day stay in Qatar, Raisi plans to meet with the Iranians living in Qatar.

“Iranians living in Qatar are an integral part of their community living in this country and have been in perfect friendship and brotherhood with their brothers and sisters for many years,” the ambassador stated.



Dehghani said that Iranians living in Qatar are highly respected. He added they form a large community that play an important role in the Arab country.

“These people have contributed to and helped the security, stability and development of Qatar, so both the people and the government of Qatar have welcomed them and there have been very good relations between them,” the envoy explained.

Dehghani went on to say that the number of foreign laborers in Qatar is now more than ever, and now Iran will try to coordinate with the “Qatari friends” about the previous agreements in this regard to send labor force to the country.

Reducing the effects of sanctions on bilateral cooperation

The illegal sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States have had negative impacts on Tehran’s relations with the outside world, especially as Washington applies secondary sanctions against countries that do business with Iran.

“Sanctions have had an impact on relations between Iran and all countries, including Qatar,” the ambassador said.

He then expressed hope that the two countries could work together in the framework of the national interests of the Tehran and Doha to reduce the effects of these sanctions.

“We will also try for further stability of the region in order to advance the lofty goals of Iran and Qatar,” he remarked.

He considered the visit of Raisi to Qatar as a very important trip in terms of time and the issues that are discussed.

“This trip is a bilateral trip and Mr. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, has invited the president of our country.”

President Raisi held talks with the Emir of Qatar and other officials of the country.

The Qatari leader and the Iranian president consulted on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

During his first day trip in Doha, Iran and Qatar signed 14 cooperation agreements at the presence of the president and the Emir of Qatar.

The ministers of foreign affairs, oil, transport, tourism and energy signed memorandums of understanding with their foreign counterparts.

“We hope that each of these documents can be effective in expanding and deepening relations between the two countries, although due to the proximity of Iran and Qatar in terms of political, geographical and historical relations, Qatar has always been a good partner for Iran.”

He added that Iran has an agreement and cooperates with Qatar in all aspects.

“We are always looking to expand this cooperation and agreements, especially in political, economic and cultural dimensions,” he said.

He then expressed hope that the agreements and MOUs will go into effect soon.

Economic openings for businessmen

Dehghani said that one of the goals of the president’s trip to Doha is to create opportunities for Iranian and Qatari traders.

Regarding the summit of gas exporting countries and the importance of the meeting, the ambassador said, “This summit will definitely have a great impact on cooperation in the field of oil and gas between the two countries.”

In addition, he said that cooperation between gas exporting countries is expanding.

“I thank the cabinet that has made great efforts in recent weeks to increase and promote the agreements and memorandums of understanding between the two countries, and I declare that we do our best to increase relations with the country.”

He then said that Iran wants to cooperate with Qatar as a neighbor, because the policy of the government of President Raisi is to pay attention to neighborhood relations.

He then said that Iran is trying to be able to “define” this neighborhood policy well in Qatar.

The ambassador concluded by stating that Iran appreciates the government, the nation and the Emir of Qatar for inviting the president of Iran.

