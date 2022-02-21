Oil minister holds talk with GECF secretary general

TEHRAN – Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji, who is visiting Doha to attend the 6th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), met with the forum’s Secretary General Mohamed Hamel on Monday.

He also met with his counterparts from Algeria, Venezuela, Qatar and Nigeria on the mentioned day, Shana reported.

During these talks, areas such as gas swap, technology transfer, technical knowledge, and investment in oil and gas fields were discussed.

Some documents and agreements were also prepared during these talks, which will be signed in the presence of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, if finalized.

The 6th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum is slated to be held on Tuesday in Qatar Capital Doha.

The 5th GECF Summit was convened in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea on November 29, 2019, under the patronage of Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President of Equatorial Guinea. The Meeting was attended by President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari.

The Iranian delegation attending the summit was headed by Mohammad Nahavandian, the country vice president at the time.

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum is an international governmental organization that provides the framework for exchanging experience and information among member countries.

Iran, Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela are the permanent members of GECF and Azerbaijan, Iraq, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, and Peru have the status of observer members.

Photo: Oil Minister Javad Oji (R) and GECF Secretary General Mohamed Hamel