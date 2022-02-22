High-ranking Kazakh delegation visits Tehran

TEHRAN- Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov undertook a visit to the capital Tehran to hold talks with the Iranian authorities on February 22, 2022.

The accompanying delegation, consisted of over 50 members, was comprised of Deputy Ministers of Trade and Integration, Industry and Infrastructural Development, Agriculture, Ecology, Geology and Environment, Chairmen of State Revenue Committee and the Committee of Technical Regulation and Metrology, heads of “KazTrade” State Company, Kazakhstan Institute of Standardization and Metrology, National Accreditation Center, Aktau Sea Port as well as representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Office of the General Prosecutor, “SK-Pharmacy” State Company and others.

Among the delegation were 15 Kazakh exporting companies producing food, milling, meat, edible oil, chemical, metal, IT, telecommunication products and construction materials.

The Deputy Prime Minister together with the Minister of Agriculture of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Javad Sadati Nejad co-chaired the 17-th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Kazakhstan-Iran Commission of Trade-Economic, Scientific-Technical and Cultural Cooperation during which a wide spectrum of issues on the bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, investments, agriculture, health, banking, transportation and logistics including air, road, railway and marine transportation, industry, mining, tourism, culture, energy, customs, standards, accreditation and conformity assessment, education, labor, social security, legal and judicial cooperation, as well as collaboration between Free Zones and Chambers of Commerce were discussed.

The Meeting resulted in signing the final Protocol of the Commission a Protocol between State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan and the Customs of Iran, a Memorandum of Understanding between “KazTrade” State Company and Iran Trade Promotion Organization as well as three Memorandums between Standardization Organizations.

The Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Agriculture of the Islamic Republic of Iran together with the President of Iran Chamber of Commerce opened a Trade Mission of Kazakhstan to Iran and Kazakhstan-Iran Business Forum which were attended by over 200 companies.

During the Mission and the Forum business contracts amounted in 14 million of USD including export of Kazakh meat, food products, flour and others were inked.

The Deputy Prime Minister met with the First Vice-President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Mokhber to discuss ways of enlargement of trade-economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Iran. It was agreed to put joint efforts in reaching the trade-turnover of 3 billion USD in the recent perspective. Cooperation in the field of SWOP exchange with a wide range of goods especially food products was suggested as the main way of achieving the said target.

In the framework of the visit the Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev met with Deputy Minister of Industry, Trade and Mines of the Islamic Republic of Iran – President of Iran Trade Promotion Organization Alireza Peymanpak and discussed the ways for increasing trade turnover and solving existed impediments in the bilateral trade.

The Deputy Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ruslan Baimishev had a meeting with Deputy Minister of Industry, Trade and Mines – President of IMIDRO company Vajiholla Jafari and discussed issues related to cooperation with Iranian companies in mining. He also received Iranian companies working in mining and discussed possibilities of investing in Kazakhstan mining.

The Deputy Minister of Ecology, Geology and Environment of Kazakhstan Talgat Momyshev met with the Deputy Minister and Head of Iran Geological Survey and Mineral Explorations Organization Alireza Shahidi during which disc issues of development of cooperation in Geological Science and Technology, Natural and Mineral Resources were discussed. As result of the meeting the side agreed to sign an agreement on exploration of non-ferrous and precious metals.

He also had a meeting with the Head of Iran Forests, Rangelands and Watershed Organization Masood Mansoor during which issues of cooperation in water field.

The Chairman of State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ali Altynbayev met with Head of Iran Customs Administration Alireza Moqaddasi. The main topic of that meeting was intensification of the bilateral cooperation in Customs.

The Chairman of the Committee of Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Abenov met with Iranian National Standard Organization Ehsan Sadeh and discussed some matters in the sphere of standards.

The Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zeinelgabden Kussainov met the Deputy Attorney General of the Islamic Republic of Kazakhstan Dr.Favaedi and the Director General of International Cooperation Office of the Ministry of Justice of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Fallah. The both sides discussed issues in related matters.