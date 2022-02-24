Iran suffer bitter home loss to Kazakhstan at FIBA World Cup 2023 qualifier

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Kazakhstan 73-69 at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers on Thursday.

In the match held in Tehran’s Azadi Hall, Mostafa Hashemi’s men lost their place in top of Group D to Kazakhstan.

Iran are second with points, one point behind Kazakhstan.

Mohammad Jamshidi of Iran top scored with 32 points with Kazakhstan’s Nikolay Bazhin scored 23 points.

Iran are scheduled to meet Syria three days later in Tehran, while Kazakhstan face Bahrain in Manama.

The top three teams from all groups will be grouped in two groups of six teams, where each team will face teams from another group.

Results from the first round will be carried. The top three teams from each group, along with hosts Japan and the Philippines will qualify for the World Cup, However, if hosts Indonesia manage to qualify by virtue of making through the quarterfinals of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup, only the top two teams from each group, along with the best third-place team will qualify.