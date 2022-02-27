Iran victorious over Syria at FIBA World Cup 2023 qualifier

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Syria 80-68 at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers here on Sunday.

Mohammad Jamshidi of Iran top scored with 41 points with Syria’s Amir Jabbar Hinton scored 18 points.

The Persians had suffered a 73-69 loss against Kazakhstan in Group D on Thursday.

Iran sit first with seven points.

Kazakhstan are second with six points and one game in hands.

The top three teams from all groups will be grouped in two groups of six teams, where each team will face teams from another group.

Results from the first round will be carried. The top three teams from each group, along with hosts Japan and the Philippines will qualify for the World Cup, However, if hosts Indonesia manage to qualify by virtue of making through the quarterfinals of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup, only the top two teams from each group, along with the best third-place team will qualify.