Tashkent to host Iran’s production, industry achievements exhibit during March 7-9

TEHRAN- Uzbekistan’s capital city Tashkent will host an exhibition of Iranian producers and industrialists’ achievements during March 7-9.

Optimizing the opportunity to establish economic relations with Uzbek businessmen and traders with the aim of trying to enter the markets of Central Asia and the Caucasus region in order to increase non-oil exports is the main objective to hold this exhibition.

The followings are the main groups of products to be showcased in the exhibition:

- Oil, gas, chemical and petrochemical products, water and wastewater and related equipment

- Constructional materials, electrical products, wooden products

- Agricultural products, equipment and machinery

- Medical, dentistry and laboratory equipment and pharmaceuticals

- Food industries and packaging machinery

- Knowledge-based companies and startups products

Iran, and Uzbekistan are set to draw a comprehensive roadmap for the expansion of economic relations between the two countries through the development of ties in all areas including industry, energy, customs, mining, agriculture, and investment.

The decision in this regard was announced during the two countries’ 14th Joint Economic Committee meeting on Sunday (February 20).

In this event, which was co-chaired by Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin and Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime-Minister for Investments and Foreign Economic Affairs and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Umurzakov Sardor Uktamovich, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for cooperation in the mentioned areas.

The mentioned MOU was signed by Fatemi-Amin and Umarzakov at the end of the meeting.

Speaking in this meeting, Fatemi-Amin pointed to the close cultural and historical relations between Iran and Uzbekistan and expressed the Iranian government’s willingness for the expansion of all-out ties with Uzbekistan.

He noted that the trade relations between the two countries are far less than ideal and urged the officials of the two countries to take the necessary actions to compensate for the existing shortcoming and to remove barriers in the way of trade between the two sides.

Fatemi-Amin further underlined the significance of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee meeting, saying that this meeting would be the first step in expanding the economic relations between the two countries.

Elsewhere in the meeting, Umarzakov pointed to the determination of the presidents of Iran and Uzbekistan for broadening of trade ties, noting that over the past five months the two countries’ presidents have met twice and this shows their determination for the expansion of mutual ties.

He further mentioned that the Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Economic Committee meeting has been held after two years, saying: “We should increase our efforts to make this event an annual one.”

The Uzbek deputy prime minister said he has received clear directives from his president to take all the necessary measures for the expansion of mutual trade ties between the two countries.

He also mentioned his meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and stated that President Raisi has also shown a determination for the development of economic relations.

Iran-Uzbekistan trade stands at less than $500 million at present, while the presidents of the two countries have anticipated an outlook of $1 billion.

