INOTEX 2022 slated for May

TEHRAN - The 11th International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (INOTEX 2022) will be held from May 10-13 at Tehran’s Pardis Technology Park.

With the theme of ‘innovation ecosystem under one roof’, INOTEX is Iran’s biggest technology event and the forerunner in the region, bringing technology and innovation experts around the world together to bridge the gap between innovators, investors, and traders.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Technology and Innovation Report 2021 has placed Iran among upper-middle countries in terms of readiness for frontier technologies.

The index yielded results for 158 countries with the United States, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom receiving the highest scores on a scale of 0 to 1. Based on their rankings, countries are placed within one of four 25-percentile score groups: low, lower-middle, upper-middle, and high values of the index.

The report has put Iran in the 71st position with a total score of 0.46, higher than Qatar, Oman, and Morocco.

Iran was also placed 82 in ICT, 74 in skills, 37 in R&D, 130 in industry, and 53 in finance sectors, according to Iran National Inventions Team.

Only a few countries currently create frontier technologies, but all countries need to prepare for them.

To assess national capabilities to equitably use, adopt and adapt these technologies this report has developed a ‘readiness index’. The index comprises five building blocks: ICT deployment, skills, R&D activity, industry activity, and access to finance, according to the report.

Iran will soon inaugurate its fifth innovation center in Turkey aiming to find new markets for domestically-made high-tech products.

The inauguration will be concurrent with the second meeting of Iran and Turkey on commerce and technology which will be held in the city of Istanbul from February 27-March 2.

Iran has already established innovation centers in Russia, Syria, China, and Kenya.

In December 2021, Marzieh Shaverdi, the manager of the Innovation and Prosperity Fund, said Iran will launch production lines of knowledge-based products in seven countries, namely Turkey, Armenia, Afghanistan, Bosnia, and Herzegovina, Syria, Iraq, and Kenya.

MG