Iran has been subject to toughest IAEA inspection but received no technical help: nuclear chief

TEHRAN – Though Iran has been subject to the “toughest inspections” by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), it has not received any technical support by the UN body, the chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (EAOI) said late on Thursday.

Mohammad Eslami said it if for 47 years that Iran has signed the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and it is natural for it to develop nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

“However, they accuse us of seeking to build atomic bomb; it is for 47 years that we are member. We have signed the Agency’s treaty on non-proliferation of atomic arms. Also, we are obeying rules and are under the toughest inspection of the Agency,” Eslami told a ceremony in Isfahan.

The NPT aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology, to foster the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and to further the goal of disarmament. The treaty establishes a safeguards system under the responsibility of the IAEA, which also plays a central role under the treaty in areas of technology transfer for peaceful purposes.

Eslami said the IAEA is tasked to share nuclear technology with all countries that have signed the NPT but not only they “deprived” Iran of this help they even created “obstacles” in this regard.

The nuclear energy chief went on to say that Iran has set goals to increase its capacity in producing nuclear electricity, which is of highest quality. It is also “endless and pollution-free,” he remarked.

To see how the IAEA behaves double standards, IAEA head Rafael Grossi told a conference in Saudi Arabia on February 16 that his Agency is working with Egypt and Saudi Arabia to help them to develop nuclear power.

Saudi Arabia is reportedly already working on nuclear technologies with China.