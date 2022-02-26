Mir Ab, vital for equitable distribution of water

Mir Ab, literally meaning the head of water or the manager-in-chief of water distribution, is a person who is traditionally in charge of calculating the time for distribution of underground water resources in a just way among farmers.

The picture shows Mohammad Ebrahimi, 73, a Mir Ab in Zar Abad village, northwestern Qazvin province, on October 13, 2021.

This water distribution system determines everyone’s share based on the geographical features of the land and its material value.