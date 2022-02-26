$185m allotted to provide housing for the deprived

TEHRAN – A total of 50 trillion rials (nearly $185 million) has been proposed to provide housing for the deprived in the budget bill for the next [Iranian calendar] year (starting March 21), member of the Majlis (Iranian Parliament) has said.

The amount of 400 trillion rials (nearly $1.5 billion) from the oil revenues has been predicted for the implementation of the “housing plan”, IRNA quoted Rahim Zareh as saying on Saturday.

The construction of 90,000 housing units has been entrusted to the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation under the “housing plan”, he added.

President Ebrahim Raisi submitted the administration’s draft of the national budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year 1401, to the Majlis on December 12. The proposed budget amounted to about 36.31 quadrillion rials (about $123 billion).

Supplying basic goods, treatment, and medical equipment; securing livelihood; supporting production and employment; promoting and supporting non-oil exports and knowledge-based companies are the focal points of the bill.

The Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation has constructed 6,576 housing units and delivered them to financially-struggling rural residents over the first six months of the current [Iranian calendar] year (March 21-September 23, 2021).

The Foundation also plans to build 360,000 housing units over the next four years.

The project will start next year and 90,000 houses will be built for the deprived annually, 60,000 of which will be built in cities and 30,000 in villages.

