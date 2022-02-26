Iran win Takhti Greco-Roman Cup

TEHRAN – Iran claimed the title of the 42nd edition of the Takhti Greco-Roman Cup held in Ahvaz, Iran.

The Iranian team finished in first place with 250 points.

Armenia and Tunisia came second and third with 65 and six points, respectively.

The competition was held from Feb. 23 to 25.

The Takhti Cup competition served as qualification for the 2022 Asian Championships in Mongolia, 2022 Asian Games in China, and 2022 World Wrestling Championships in Serbia.