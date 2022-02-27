Syria welcomes Iranian technology, expertise for development

TEHRAN – Salam Safaf, the Syrian Minister of Administrative Development, has said his country welcomes the Iranian technology and expertise for conducting development projects.

“In many cases, there are necessary infrastructure and manpower in Syria, but we need technology to be indigenized for implementing development projects,” IRNA quoted Safaf as saying.

She made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran on Saturday with Hamidreza Tayyebi, the head of the Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research, an Iranian public non-governmental institution with the mission of presenting a native model for the production of knowledge and technology.

On February 21, Syria and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation in administrative affairs and the employment field.

The memo was signed on the Syrian side by Salam Safaf, and on the Iranian side, Maytham Latifi, assistant to the Iranian president and head of the Organization for Public Administration and Employment Affairs. The memo deals with cooperation in the field of administrative development and benefiting from the experiences of both parties, especially in human capacity building and management, SANA reported.

The two sides also stressed the importance of working within qualifying training workshops that contribute to raising the level of administrative awareness by making use of modern technology.

Iran will launch production lines of knowledge-based products in seven countries, namely Turkey, Armenia, Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Syria, Iraq, and Kenya, Marzieh Shaverdi, the manager of the Innovation and Prosperity Fund, said in December.

The export support package for knowledge-based companies includes empowering, networking, and financing, IRNA quoted Shaverdi as saying.

Export empowerment includes training and consulting, providing export standards and licenses, and intellectual property, she explained.

The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology will provide special support to facilitate export for knowledge-based companies with quality products over the next 6 months.

Due to the necessity of Iran's presence in the global technology markets and the high capability of knowledge-based and creative companies, the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology stepped into the field to pave the way for the presence in the global market, Mehdi Ghalehnoei, an official with the Vice Presidency, said in October.

To this end, it has developed and implemented programs, policies, and support packages related to the development of export, planning to attract foreign investment, eliciting the participation of Iranians abroad, and connecting domestic capabilities to the global market are among the actions taken in this regard.

Exporting technological products of Iranian knowledge-based companies is one of the important and key programs of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, and in this regard, three houses of innovation and technology were inaugurated in Kenya, China and Syria.

