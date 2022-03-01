TPO head meets top exporters to discuss trade issues

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak held a meeting with the country’s top exporters on Monday to discuss trade-related issues and ways for boosting the country’s non-oil exports.

As reported by the TPO portal, during this meeting, Peyman-Pak emphasized the government's approach in using the experiences of the country’s businessmen who are active in the field of foreign trade for advancing its development goals.

“The government has tried to make exporters and trade organizations the main executors of the country’s trade-related policies and the Trade Promotion Organization has made every effort to solve the problems of this sector,” the TPO head stressed.

According to the official, teamwork, consultation and constructive collaboration will lead to the expansion of the country's trade capacities.

“This year we were able to achieve a significant growth in the non-oil exports, which was realized due to the increased cooperation between the private sector and government organizations,” Peyman-Pak said.

He pointed out that one of the determining factors in the field of trade in any country is coordination and teamwork among various sectors.

“Collaboration among all entities allows us to expand the country's business capacity and we will use all the available tools in this regard,” he said.

Emphasizing the need for exporters to be present in trade delegations and accompany officials in their visits to other countries, he continued: "The presence of private sector representatives can lead to a better result in the negotiations because exporters and traders have the most knowledge about the domestic and foreign markets and can provide the best advice to government officials."

The Trade Promotion Organization of Iran has recently taken a new approach for interacting with the private sector, and meetings between government officials and private sector representatives are held regularly as think-tanks in which future economic policies and strategies are discussed and solutions are provided for the existing problems in various sectors.

EF/MA